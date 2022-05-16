Shantanu Maheshwari Says, “Long-distance Relationship Does Not Work For Me”

Shantanu Maheswari, whose recent music video ‘Tut Gaya’ is about a young couple’s long-distance relationship, says that despite technological advancements that allow him to contact loved ones at all times, a long-distance relationship does not work for him.

Ashnoor Kaur, the young actress from ‘Patiala Babes,’ appears in the song video. Stebin Ben sings the song, which was penned by Kunwar Juneja and composed by Gourov Dasgupta.

Asked his thoughts on a long-distance relationship, Shantanu told IANS: “I think when it comes to relationships, it is not just about talking but feeling the comfort of your loved ones’ silent presence. So video calls, messages, and other media of communication are great for staying in touch but the real touch of holding hands and taking a silent walk cannot replace that.

“That is why for me, a long-distance relationship does not work, especially if I want to convert it into a commitment and marriage. It is not out of sight out of mind, but we want to nurture the love that we have in our heart…long distance does not offer that.”

Adding to that Asnoor said, ” I think it depends on the depth of love you have for the person and that could be anyone. For instance, even though I love the rest of my family members, I love my mom the most.

“So when I stay away from home for shooting or other work, after two days, all I want is to run back to her and give them a tight hug. It is one of those warmth and physical presence. Of course with video calls, at times we do not feel the absence of our loved ones. But for me, any long-distance relationship, for lovers especially, works only to an extent.”

The music video was shot in Haridwar and Rishikesh. ‘Tut Gaya,’ produced by Saregama Music, was published on Saregama’s YouTube channel as well as all music streaming platforms.