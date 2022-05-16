Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: United Airlines, Take-Two Interactive & more

A United Airlines passenger plane is loaded at the capital’s BER airport before its first flight from BER to New York’s Newark Airport. On flights to the U.S. East Coast, Berliners and Brandenburgers no longer necessarily have to change planes. From Monday, United Airlines will connect Schönefeld directly with New York’s Newark Airport on a daily basis. It is the first long-haul connection from BER to the USA.

United Airlines — Shares of the airline company added more than 3% in extended trading after the company issued an update on its second-quarter outlook. “[T]he demand environment has continued to improve, resulting in a higher unit revenue outlook for the second quarter 2022,” United said in a securities filing.

Take-Two Interactive — Shares of the video game company advanced more than 2% despite missing bookings expectations during the fourth quarter. Take-Two reported net bookings of $846 million, compared with the $882 million analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

Tencent Music Entertainment — Tencent shares gained about 1% following the company’s first-quarter earnings. Tencent posted revenue of $1.05 billion, while analysts surveyed by StreetAccount were expecting $1.03 billion.