The Chase fans fume as ITV quiz show replaced ‘What is this madness!’

The Chase fans were looking forward to tuning into another episode of the popular ITV programme at 5pm on Monday. So they were left disappointed to learn the show, which is hosted by Bradley Walsh, has been replaced by Lingo for the entire week. Many disgruntled viewers took to Twitter to vent their frustration over the schedule shake-up.

The Chase’s slot has been filled with the newest series of the word-based game Lingo for the week.

The quiz show is hosted by Good Morning Britain presenter Adil Ray, but The Chase’s fans were not impressed to see it return to screens.

@TheClaw01578121 fumed: “It’s 5pm and there’s no #TheChase on @ITV? What is this madness?”

Kevin Jones raged: “Bad move by @itv replacing #TheChase with #Lingo. Watch the viewers switch over to #Pointless.”

