The Summer House Cast Has Feelings About All of Lindsay Hubbard’s Instagram Posts with Carl Radke | Bravo TV Official Site

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have both been open about their dating lives on Summer House, as fans have seen the two Hamptons roommates involved in various romances over the years, even previously dating each other in Season 4 before ultimately deciding to remain friends.

Well, Lindsay and Carl’s friendship certainly developed into something more this season, and it has been going strong ever since the couple made their relationship official several months ago, as evidenced by the many Instagram posts shared by the pair. Lindsay recently gushed on Instagram about her romance with Carl and how it sparked once again between the couple toward the end of the summer.

“Where it all started,” she wrote in the caption of her post, which featured a series of sweet photos of Carl and Lindsay from the prom-themed party held at the Hamptons house on the April 25 episode of Summer House, which the couple attended as each other’s prom date.

Carl has also revealed glimpses of his romance with Lindsay on Instagram on several occasions, including posting moments between him and Lindsay from the prom party, writing in the caption, “She Likes Me for Me.”

And it just so happened that Lindsay and Carl’s plentiful Instagram posts together became a topic of discussion recently during Part 2 of the Season 6 reunion, when host Andy Cohen read a fan’s question directed toward Lindsay and Carl, which mentioned that their “couple-y social media posts” seemed “excessive” and asked why the pair posted so often.

“Well, I mean, we’re just together all the time,” Lindsay replied. Amanda Batula also chimed in with a remark about Carl and Lindsay’s romance being “fresh and new.”

The subject of the pair’s Instagram came up again when Andy mentioned that another fan noted how none of the Summer House cast appeared to “like” any of Lindsay’s posts with Carl, and wondered why that was the case. “That’s interesting,” Andy said, while Lindsay said she hadn’t noticed that before.

“The algorithm is weird and not everyone comes up on your feed,” Amanda explained, while Andrea Denver mentioned he’d “always comment or put a like” on the lovebirds’ posts.

Carl and Lindsay went on to reveal a major update during the Season 6 sit-down on their living situation after Andy asked whether the couple, who live in separate apartments in the same building, were planning on moving in together.

Lindsay and Carl shared news that seemed to surprise some of their fellow Hamptons roomies. “We’re looking,” Lindsay shared, adding, “We’re kind of in that stage where we’re trying to figure out, do we rent and then buy a house, perhaps, in the Hamptons? Or do we buy in the city?”

Amanda then asked if the couple were really considering buying a house together, to which Lindsay replied, “Yeah.”

And though the group all raised their hands after Andy asked for a “show of hands” to see who was on board with the pair’s romance, some of the Hamptons roommates shared how they really felt about Carl and Lindsay’s relationship. “I just get nervous about how fast you’re moving,” Amanda said, while Ciara Miller added, “For me, honestly, I think as long as Carl is happy, cool. I’m rooting for it.”

Paige DeSorbo also chimed in, saying she wished “the best” for the couple, adding, “I hope that they do get married and buy a house.”

Summer House is streaming on Peacock and available on the Bravo app.