Trump’s free to use Twitter if Musk lifts his ban, but he has to post on Truth Social first

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska.

Former President Donald Trump will partially restrict himself on social media, even if Elon Musk lifts Trump’s ban on Twitter, according to an SEC filing from Digital World Acquisition Corp.

Trump is obligated to first post to Truth Social, a new social network he’s backing, and can’t publish the same content on another social media site for six hours. After that, he can post to “any site to which he has access,” according to the filing.

The six-hour policy would mostly affect Trump’s Twitter use if he’s allowed back on the platform under potential owner Musk.

Trump is still free to post from a personal account about political messaging, political fundraising or get-out-the-vote efforts on any platform at any time, the filing added, which could give him leeway in case he runs for office in 2024.