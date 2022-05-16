TUI holiday travel warning as it cancels all holidays to Sri Lanka

“The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority has confirmed that international travellers can use their passports and airline tickets as curfew passes to travel to and from the airport.

“The economic situation is deteriorating in Sri Lanka with shortages of basic necessities including medicines, cooking gas, fuel and food because of a shortage of hard currency to pay for imports.

“There may be long queues at shops and supermarkets, fuel stations and pharmacies.

“There are ongoing daily power cuts due to electricity rationing.”