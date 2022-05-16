U.S. Treasury yields ease lower as investors monitor data, Fed comments

U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Monday to start the new trading week as investors looked ahead to fresh economic data and monitored any clues on the path of monetary policy.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 1 basis point to 2.9131%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slipped 1 basis point to 3.0753%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.