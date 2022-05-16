Watertown tennis players Lindner, Binde lead top performers list for May 9-15

Jadon Lindner and Zandar Binde are two of the five seniors on Watertown High School’s boys tennis team who played their final home matches last week.

They are also the two senior regulars on the Arrow varsity team that will conclude its season Thursday and Friday in the state Class AA tournament at Rapid City.

Lindner and Binde also happen to be the two athletes selected to lead the Public Opinion’s list of top area high school performers for the week of May 9-15.

The highlight for the two Arrows came last week when they teamed to capture the third flight doubles championship in the Eastern South Dakota Conference tournament at Huron. Lindner also took second in the fifth flight of singles and Binde third in the sixth flight.