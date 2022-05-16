Watertown tennis players Lindner, Binde lead top performers list for May 9-15

•
Elliot Hortness, Sisseton — Hortness tied for ninth in the Madison Invite with a 95. Girls Track and Field
Gracelyn Leiseth, Hamlin — It was another big week for the Hamlin junior, who set a meet record in the shot put and also won the discus in the Lake Central Conference meet and then set meet records in both events in the Northeast Conference meet.
Ashlynn Batchelor, Milbank — Batchelor helped Milbank’s girls repeat as the team champion in the Northeast Conference meet by winning the 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs.
Kate McElroy, Watertown — The seventh-grader produced the Arrows’ only victory in the girls division on Saturday at the Eastern South Dakota Conference meet at Yankton. She won the 3,200-meter run.
Adison Renkly, Sioux Valley — Renkly swept the girls’ hurdle races to help lead the Cossacks to the girls division title in the Lake Central Conference meet.
Kamryn Schwartz, Sioux Valley — Schwartz also sparked the Cossacks by winning the long and triple jumps in the LCC.
Mackenzie Everson, Castlewood — Everson won the 100 and 200 dashes and also ran on two winning relays in the LCC meet.
Halle Bauer, Great Plains Lutheran — The Panthers won the Eastern Coteau Conference for the 12th straight time with help from Bauer, who won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs.
Trinity Watson, Florence-Henry — Watson won the 400 dash and 800 run and also ran on the winning 1,600 relay in the ECC meet. Boys Track and Field
Owen Spartz, Watertown — Spartz won the boys’ pole vault in the Eastern South Dakota Conference with a meet-record vault of 15-5, which also upped his WHS school record by two inches.
Bennett Schwenn, Milbank — Schwenn won four individual events, 100 and 200 dashes and long and triple jumps, to lead Milbank’s boys to their sixth-straight Northeast Conference title.
Max Lightfield, Milbank — Lightfield again swept the hurdle races for Milbank’s boys in the NEC meet.
Drew Reetz, Webster Area — Reetz won the 400 dash and pole vault and also ran on two winning relays in the NEC meet.
Ricky Berndt, Deuel — Berndt not only won the 800 and 3,200 runs in the NEC meet, he also topped the LCC field in the 800.
Tague Tvedt, Deuel — Berndt’s teammate won the 3,200 run and pole vault in the LCC.
Ethan Paulson, Florence-Henry — Paulson won the 300 hurdles and long jump in the ECC.
Chase Kelly, Florence-Henry — Kelly took the shot put and discus titles in the ECC.
Dominick Anderson, Tri-State — Anderson dashed to victory in the 200 and 400 in the ECC and also ran on the winning 1,600 relay.
Treven Grimsrud, Deubrook Area — Grimsrud went 4-for-4 to lead the Dolphins to a runner-up finish in the Dakota Valley Conference meet. He won the 100, 200 and 400 and also ran on the winning 1,600 relay.
Castlewood Relays — The Warriors won the 400, 800, 1,600 and medley relays in the DVC meet with Logan Eng running three relays; Kegan Tvedt, Jaron Tharaldsen, Jeremiah Wiersma and Brock Gisselbeck two each; and Quincy Thu, Paul Everson,Ty Gisselbeck, Jaron Eidson and Jackson Schofield one apiece. Castlewood also won the 400 and 800 relays in the LCC meet.