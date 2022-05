Christina said her life was “pretty noisy, hectic and good fun” with the children and their dog.

Along with appearing on Bargain Hunt, she is also an expert on Flog It!, Antiques Road Trip and Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is.

The star often shares her antiques exploits on Instagram with her 24,000 followers.

She’s also been filming on a new series called Travelling Auctioneers and headed to Stafford Castle.

Bargain Hunt airs on BBC One at 12.15pm today