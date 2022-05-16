When does Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Release?

Following the massive success of Call of Duty: Mobile, Activision’s newest entry Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is ready to capitalize on the successes of mobile gaming.

This is what we currently know about Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile and its expected release date.

When will Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile be released?

Currently, there is no set release date for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, though speculation points toward a release sometime in 2022.

This is further aided by Activision’s confirmations that the game has entered closed alpha testing where the game is codenamed as “Project Aurora” during this testing period.

“Our mission with Project Aurora, the codename for our new mobile title, is to bring friends, families, and people around the world together in a global community of diverse players with a fast-paced, precise, and high-quality Battle Royal action experience that delivers a fresh new way to play,” Activision said in its Project Aurora Blog.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has become a highly-anticipated title after it was revealed by Activision in March 2022. Now, with more information surrounding the game and its timetable starting to trickle in, the wait for Activision’s next entry into mobile gaming is set to spark a wider level of interest in Call of Duty.

For now, Call of Duty: Warzone fans can check out Call of Duty: Mobile, where players can download a new beta public test for new upcoming features to be released into the game.