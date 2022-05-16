Yakult PH gives back to environment a tree planting activity

Photo shows (from left) Eduardo dela Rosa, Yakult Philippines Inc. (YPI) engineer; Michael Eric Ong, YPI vice president; Lorelai Dacu, City Local Environment and Natural Resources Office (Clenro) pollution control officer; engineer Lila Soquillo, Clenro officer in charge; Alberto Dy Sun, YPI president; Kirvy Villocillo, El Salvador City Engineering Office architect; Horoshi Suzuki, YPI executive vice president; and Francisco Perlas and Crayton Enot, YPI engineers. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

THE Yakult El Salvador plant is meant to fulfill the demand for the iconic drink and start the expansion of its production to the Visayas and Mindanao. It targets to significantly increase the total daily product productions of both original Yakult and Yakult Light.

Last April 7, 2022, Yakult Philippines Inc. President Alberto Dy Sun led a tree-planting activity in partnership with the local government of El Salvador City, Misamis Oriental as part of the company’s initiatives under its environmental commitment and corporate promise at the Tuburan Spring Ecopark, located in Zone 3, Poblacion, El Salvador City, Misamis Oriental, a day before the groundbreaking.



