Yellowstone season 5 theory: Monica to help Jamie escape blackmail plot as star drops clue

Monica was being attacked herself when Tate took deadly action and it left the youngster with a case of PTSD.

Kayce’s wife finally felt she had no choice but to leave John’s ranch and start afresh somewhere else but if Kayce’s vision quest ends with them apart, it’s likely revenge will be on the cards for her.

And with so much resentment held towards John and the Duttons as a whole already, what better way than to get one over than to form an alliance with Jamie.

The hatred towards Jamie from both Beth and John is palatable, so if Asbille’s wish of more screen time with Bentley comes to fruition, what better way than to help him and dash the Dutton duo’s plans.

Fans will have to wait until Yellowstone season five arrives to find out if the theory will come to fruition.

Yellowstone seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Peacock in the USA now. Seasons 1-3 will arrive when Paramount Plus launches in the UK later this year.