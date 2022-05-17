🌱 Patchogue Daily: Tap Room Aims To Open New Locations + Storytime

Welcome back, Patchogue! Let’s get you all caught up to start this Wednesday, May 18, off on an informed note. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s happening around town.
First, today’s weather:
Sun, some clouds. High: 71, low: 55.
Here are the top 5 stories in Patchogue today:
- Tap Room in Patchogue has four other locations on Long Island and has no intentions to stop expanding its steps any time soon! The first location opened in the village on April 15, 2011, at 114 West Main Street. Business owners, Bonanno and Johnson, aim to have 20 sites open by 2027. (Greater LI)
- Patchogue-Medford Public Library will help you research your property’s history! The program is courtesy of the Celia M. Hastings Local History Room and will be held via Zoom on May 19 at 6:30 p.m. (Patchogue Patch)
- Patchogue singer Christian Guardino recently released a single called “Higher.” Guardino participated in various episodes of the ‘American Idol’ and recorded the single a week after leaving the competition. (Patch)
- Attention job searches in the community! Take a look at Patch’s newest list of who is hiring in the Patchogue area. (Patchogue Patch)
- Nearby News: Police are searching for a man and woman who stole formula and toys from Target in Centereach. Security cameras caught the duo leaving the store with a cart full of unpaid merchandise. Anyone with information that can lead to an arrest to call 1-800-220-TIPS. (Daily Voice)
Today in Patchogue:
- LIEOC ESOL at PMPL. (10 a.m.)
- Virtual Genealogy Discussion Group at PMPL. (10 a.m.)
- Flowers In Bloom Storytime at PMPL. (10 a.m.)
From my notebook:
- Michael Braceland features an intimate solo show at Art Gallery in East Patchogue on Saturday, May 21. Suggestion donation is $10 and admission by reservation only. (All Events)
- Come to the Patchogue-Medford Public Library to play bingo with Barbara on May 20 at 10 a.m. Winners will be granted prizes! Registration is required. (Patch Events)
- Patchogue Arts Council: “Satellite Exhibit featuring Art Matters by Khurshid Saleem visit at the Patchogue Medford Library – Claire Davidson Siegel Gallery.” (Facebook)
