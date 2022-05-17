Categories
Celebrities

14 Times “SNL” Was Super Problematic, Cringey, Or Just Plain “Yikes”


An offensive joke by Bill Hader in 2007 caused so much controversy that it prompted a letter from the National Down Syndrome Society.

14 Times "SNL" Was Super Problematic, Cringey, Or Just Plain "Yikes"

View Entire Post ›



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.