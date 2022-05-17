15 LGBTQ+ People Tell Us What Is Bringing Them Queer Joy Right Now

As LGBTQ people, we declare our life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness against constant opposition. Although we fight restlessly, we still harness the power of love and laughter. For me, that comes in queer literature. In the last months, I have been locked in Giovanni’s Room, reworked my life’s color scheme with All Boys are Blue, and learned that I’m not the only Greedy Bisexual Who Wants Too Much. To my LGBTQ fam who feel alone, I urge you to pick up a book by a queer author. Laugh, cry, heal, and smile with us. Our literature keeps us together.