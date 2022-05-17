Categories
Celebrities

23 Celebrities Whose Real Full Names Are Not What I Expected At All


I’ll never get over Alfredo Pacino.

1.

Al Pacino’s real name is Alfredo Pacino.


ALFREDO!!!!!!! Like the SAUCE.


2.

Jason Derulo’s actual name is Jason Desrouleaux.


Desrouleaux = Derulo for smart people/the French.


3.

Ty Pennington’s full name is Tygert.


Tygert. Like Gogurt but different.


4.

Will Smith’s full name is Willard.


Willard Smith. Just funny 2 me.


5.

DJ Mustard’s actual name is Dijon McFarlane.

Dijon is a type of mustard. Therefore we have DJ [Dijon] Mustard.


6.

Liam Neeson was born William Neeson.


WilLIAM. It makes sense, but who knew. He’s a WILLIAM.


7.

Julianne Moore’s actual name is Julie Anne.


She just smooshed the names together to get Julianne.


8.

Albert Brooks’ real name is Albert Einstein.


Unfortunately, Albert Einstein was taken by someone else.


9.

Téa Leoni’s full last name is Pantaleoni.


Pantaleoni! The word pant was given the boot.

10.

Stevie Wonder’s full first name is Stevland.


Like, the land of Stev. Stevland.


11.

JoJo Siwa’s full name is Joelle Joanie Siwa.


JOelle JOannie. get it? JoJo.


12.

Natalie Portman was born Neta-Lee.


In Hebrew, it’s spelled נטע-לי (read right to left). Phonetically it sounds like Neta-Lee (Thank you, Hebrew School). So the Amercanized version is Natalie.


13.

Gigi Hadid’s full name is Jelena.


Jelena Hadid!


14.

G-Eazy’s full/real name is Gerald.


Mr. G(erald) Eazy.


15.

Paul Wesley’s real name is Paweł Tomasz Wasilewski.


Paweł = Paul in Polish.


16.

Eric Bana’s full name is Eric Banadinović.


He cut off the “hard” part.


17.

Tony Danza’s full name is Anthony Iadanza.


I guess he hates the first two letters of his last name.


18.

Rita Wilson’s full first name is Margarita.


Introducing Margarita Wilson.


19.

Guy Fieri’s real name is Guy Ferry.


Fieri must be how to say Ferry in Italian.


20.

Brie Larson’s full name is Brianne.


Brianne Desaulniers actually.


21.

Emma Stone’s full name is Emily.


Just weird that she’s an EMILY.


22.

Jon Bon Jovi’s real full name is John Bongiovi.


Bongiovi = Bon Jovi for Italians.


23.

Meryl Streep was born Mary.


Mary Streep.


