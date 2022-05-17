You’ll want to add some of these to your Pinterest board of tattoo ideas!
Not every tattoo has a meaning behind it, but plenty of people get inked for special reasons.
Here are 25 celebrity tattoos with special meanings behind them:
1.
Emma Stone got a pair of bird feet tattooed on her wrist to celebrate her mom being cancer-free — and her mom has a matching one!
The tattoo represents their favorite song, “Blackbird” by the Beatles. Paul McCartney designed it for them after Emma wrote him a letter.
2.
Dax Shepard doesn’t like to wear jewelry, so he got a wedding band tattooed on his finger when he married Kristen Bell.
The design incorporates the first initials of all the members of their family — “K” for Kristen, “L” for Lincoln, and “D” for both Dax and Delta. Lincoln and Delta are the couple’s daughters.
3.
Ariana Grande got a bee tattoo behind her ear to honor the 22 victims who died in a terrorist attack during her 2017 Manchester concert.
The bee has been a symbol of Manchester since Victorian times.
4.
When Halsey was 16, they used a fake ID to get a tattoo of a dagger with the number 13 in honor of a friend who died.
“It’s a traditional flash tattoo, and it’s so gross now, but I kind of love that about it. It’s pink and turquoise because the friend that passed away had pink and turquoise hair for years, and it was his identifier. … The 13 is for January 3rd [1/3], and also an unlucky number. Also, I got it on Friday the 13th,” she told iHeart Radio.
5.
Several months after talking about how “years of public mockery about [his] body by press and interviewers” prolonged his journey to self-love, Jonah Hill got a tattoo of the phrase “body love.”
She wanted her grandmother to be “always in and on [her] heart.”
She got the tattoo with her friend and kidney donor, Francia Raisa.
Gigi actually kept Khai’s name a secret from the public until she was 4 months old.
9.
Travis Barker has the phrase “I love you” inked on his arm in his partner Kourtney Kardashian’s handwriting.
Kourtney actually gave him the tattoo.
10.
A year after they were hospitalized following a suspected overdose, Demi Lovato got the word “survivor” tattooed on their neck.
Reflecting on their past year, Demi told Teen Vogue, “I’ve been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter. … I don’t see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown their way.”
11.
Taye Diggs turned his then-5-year-old son Walker’s handwriting into a sweet tattoo that says, “I love daddy.”
It’s his favorite tattoo.
12.
Joe Jonas has a rope tattoo to symbolize his family.
13.
Kevin Jonas has a tattoo of his wife, Danielle, on his arm. It’s an outline of her from the Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker” music video.
“So proud of this time in our life and getting to remember this with [Danielle] forever,” he wrote on Instagram.
She debuted her new ink shortly after they celebrated their first anniversary.
15.
Costars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner have matching tattoos of the date they were cast in Game of Thrones — 07.08.09.
Sophie told E!’s Giuliana Rancic, “With Thrones, we were like, if we make it all the way through, hopefully we could all get a matching wolf but we don’t know if we’re going to make it, so Maisie and I were like, ‘Let’s get this before anyone kills us.'”
16.
Costars Sean Astin, Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, Viggo Mortensen, Billy Boyd, Sean Bean, Orlando Bloom, and Sir Ian McKellen all got matching tattoos of the word “nine” in Elvish a few days before they wrapped the final Lord of the Rings movie. John Rhys-Davies didn’t want to get the tattoo, so his stunt double got one in his place.
“It was one of those beautiful moments, where we all felt like we had been through this war, this battle, together in a lot of different ways,” Dominic told Entertainment Weekly.
17.
The tattoo that spans Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s chest, shoulder, and neck pays homage to both his Black culture and his Samoan culture. Each symbol is part of a complex story relating to his journey and heritage.
In an interview for Once in a Lifetime: The Rock vs. John Cena, he said, “It all comes down to three things, which is my family, and protecting my family, and having a very aggressive warrior spirit that you can’t hold down and that I will continue to fight and overcome — that piece is right over my heart.”
18.
On her arm, Dua Lipa has the name of the neighborhood where her parents grew up in Kosovo — Sunny Hill.
“[Sunny Hill] became the name of our foundation and then the name of our festival. It holds a special meaning for me,” she told Refinery29.
She previously had Brad Pitt’s birthplace coordinates there as well, but that tattoo was seemingly removed after their divorce.
20.
Dove Cameron got a tattoo of a rose coming out of a pistol in memory of her Descendants costar Cameron Boyce. The design represented his project Wielding Peace, which fought against gun violence.
“He wanted to get influential people holding things that looked like they were in the shape of a gun, but then it would be something artistic or peaceful,” Dove told Vogue.
21.
Miley Cyrus has the word “love” inked on her ear “to block out all the crap that everyone throws into your ears.”
She told Access Hollywood, “[You’re] only supposed to hear the things coming from the people that genuinely love you. My dad was getting a new tattoo on his arm, and I thought it sounded cool.”
22.
Orlando Bloom got a tattoo of his son Flynn’s name written in Morse code. However, fans quickly pointed out that it was actually misspelled as “Frynn.”
He got the tattoo corrected and blamed the mistake on a Pinterest fail.
23.
David Beckham let his then-4-year-old daughter Harper design a tattoo for him. She drew a stick figure wearing a dress and a heart.
He has two other tattoos dedicated to her on his neck — her name and her nickname.
24.
Carrie Fisher got a moon and stars tattooed on her ankle in honor of her iconic Star Wars role.
“She loves moons and stars, and she’s the ultimate space princess,” Billie Lourd, Carrie’s daughter, told InStyle.
25.
And finally, Billie Lourd got a version of her mom’s tattoo in her memory.
Jokingly, she told Instyle, “Hers was a really horrible version of mine, basically. Hers kind of looked like she got kicked in the leg…I got a version of that that’s classier, but not a bruise galaxy.”
Source link