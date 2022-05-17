Apex Legends Mobile Season 1 Patch Notes Details New Legend, Fade

<\/iframe>“,”480”:”



















</p></div> <p>The patch notes also detail the Apex Legends Mobile Season 1 Battle Pass, which includes Fade at level 25 in the free track. The store also sorts items differently from Apex Legends, labeling the items rarity as D-S rank, instead of the classic rarity tiers.</p> <p>Apex Legends Mobile is a mobile version of the popular free-to-play battle royale shooter that functions independently of the PC and console version of the game. Apex Legends Mobile doesn’t includes the full roster of Legends from Apex Legends and has its own exclusive Legend, Fade. It also includes exclusive game modes, like team death match, that aren’t in the normal game. You can read the full Apex Legends Mobile patch notes on the game’s official site or below:</p> <h2>Apex Legends Mobile Season 1 Patch Notes</h2> <h3>New Legend: Fade</h3> <p>Ignacio Huamaní was the youngest in a family of military-tech hunters. Working together, they made a living “recovering” weaponry and selling it to the highest bidder. As the youngest, he was the lookout, and eager to prove he could handle more. So he took on a contract with a mysterious client, and acquired the suit for him. But it was a trap: his family died, and the suit propelled him into another dimension. It’s been a long journey, but he’s finally back, and ready to find justice and redemption in the Apex Games. He can’t turn back the clock for his family, but on the Battlefield, he is the master of not only his own destiny, but the destiny of those in his crosshairs.</p><!-- Ezoic - wp_longer_content - longer_content --><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-114" data-inserter-version="2"></div><!-- End Ezoic - wp_longer_content - longer_content --> <p>Passive: Slipstream</p> <ul> <li>Fade gains a short movement speed boost at the end of his slide.</li> </ul> <p>Tactical: Flashback</p> <ul> <li>Fade’s suit rips him backwards through another dimension, phasing him to his previous location.</li> </ul> <p>Phase Chamber</p> <ul> <li>Fade throws an activator core from his suit.The resulting explosion phases everyone within the radius for a few seconds making them unable to deal or receive damage.</li> </ul> <h3>Game Modes:</h3> <p>Advance Training Level</p><!-- Ezoic - wp_longest_content - longest_content --><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-115" data-inserter-version="2"></div><!-- End Ezoic - wp_longest_content - longest_content --> <h3>New Arena Map: Overflow</h3> <ul> <li>Things are heating up and Overflow is the perfect map for spicy plays! Tight corners, lanes and flanking opportunities await you and your teammates at Overflow’s unique POIs. Will you be on fire or get burned in this lava-ish new edition to the Arena map pool?</li> </ul> <h3>New Feature: Team Fill</h3> <ul> <li>Nobody likes a quitter. But now, that’s not such a big deal. Auto team fill is a new feature that will bring players into active games if another player leaves prematurely. (Only active in Team Deathmatch)</li> </ul> <h3>Shop Updates</h3> <ul> <li>Complete challenges to unlock levels and rewards in the Apex Legends Mobile Battlepass. In Apex Legends: Mobile, items are tiered from D to S. Unlock the “Vermin Control” skin for Caustic and the “SOS Signal” for the Kraber just by starting the pass. Along the way, Gibraltar’s “Gentle Giant”, Mirage’s “Graffiti Artist”, “Ready for Impact” Pathfinder and the “Authorized Personnel Only” Havoc. You’ll also earn banner frames, holosprays, emotes, trackers, weapon charms and more.</li> <li>The Battle Pass also gives players opportunities to unlock Fade. By reaching level 25 in the free Battle Pass or purchasing 10 levels of the premium and then attaining 15 more normal levels, he'll join the Roster. 