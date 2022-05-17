Apex Legends Mobile Season 1 Patch Notes Details New Legend, Fade

Respawn has released the patch notes for Season 1 of Apex Legends Mobile ahead of the game’s mobile release on May 17. The notes include details about new legend Fade’s abilities, as well as changes to both the game and shop
The patch notes details the abilities of Fade, a new legend only in Apex Legends Mobile. Fade’s passive, Slipstream, gives him a speed boost at the end of a slide. His tactical is called Flashback, and lets him recall to his previous location. His ultimate ability is Phase Chamber, which sets off an explosion causing everyone around Fade to phase, making them temporarily unable to deal or receive damage.