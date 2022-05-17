Barry Finally Faced the Inevitable – But He May Be Better Because of It

The following contains spoilers for Barry Season 3, Episodes 1-4, now streaming on HBO Max.

Barry Berkman’s relationship with Sally Reed has been doomed from the beginning of HBO’s Barry — because they both had extremely warped ideas of who the other was. Barry thought that Sally was a selfless and humble once-in-a-generation talent. Sally thought that Barry was mild-mannered and supportive. It was only a matter of time until their facades crumbled and the relationship imploded, which it did in Season 3.

From the first time Barry and Sally were seen in Season 3, it was clear that their relationship was running on autopilot. Sally’s attention was so torn thanks to her show that she didn’t see Barry deteriorating in front of her eyes. It took a complete outsider witnessing Barry’s violent behavior and expressing concern to finally get Sally to pull the plug. And while it will be interesting to watch Barry go through an emotional breakup, he and Sally will be better off in the long run.

Barry spent every moment of their relationship lying to Sally. Over two and a half seasons, he racked up a double-digit body count right under Sally’s nose. When his growing desperation and sadness caused him to dive back into his life as a hitman in Season 3, he became far less present in their relationship and less respectful of it. Between verbally accosting Sally in her office and ditching her show’s premiere to detonate a bomb, it was clear that she was not his priority.

And while Barry’s sins were far more egregious, Sally wasn’t faultless either. Before getting her TV show, she would obnoxiously belittle Barry, her colleagues and friends purely because she believed she was the best. But when she finally received all of the adoration she could have wished for, she cracked. During Season 3, Sally might have fully accepted how she lied to get everything she wanted — just like Barry.

Seeing Sally get trapped in another toxic relationship without realizing it was a grueling watch for Barry viewers. The worst example was when she tried to make Barry happy by buying him a new Xbox controller and making him his favorite dinner after he went berserk in her workplace. IWhen her young co-star Katie confronted Sally about Barry, she was finally able to see her full potential. By realizing she has gotten so far mostly on her own, she finally felt the freedom to let Barry go.

But what does Barry and Sally’s breakup mean for Barry? Season 3 has given fans the angriest version of the character they have seen so far. He’s so upset that he resorted to threatening Gene Cousineau’s family when he didn’t get what he wanted. With Barry also envisioning Gene and Sally being shot, it is clear the series believes he’s capable of shooting them. Hopefully the show won’t go that route, but the end of the relationship could make him a more sympathetic character.

Barry will feel some freedom and less stress by not having to hide his secret life from a girlfriend. It gives him one less person that he has to worry about, both literally and in what they think of him. But what’s most intriguing about the breakup is what it means for Barry’s future. He has alienated the two people responsible for sparking his passion for acting. Since they are out of his life, what does his career look like? Is it going back to being a hitman — or could he grow in a whole other direction entirely? Losing Sally may be the best thing that’s happened to Barry when he truly needs a change.





