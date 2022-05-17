Best and worst UK broadband revealed – how do your speeds compare to the rest?

Do your downloads drive you to despair? You’re definitely not alone. The UK’s broadband speeds have just been exposed and there are some stark differences depending on exactly where you happen to live. That’s according to UK broadband builder Fibre Heroes who has just posted its results for internet speeds across the country.

If you happen to have a home in Cumbria or Cornwall you might find you’ll have to wait a lot longer to download files and films with these areas getting some of the poorest connections. However, with average downloads of just 32Mbps, Dorset is the worst when it comes to getting online with residents having to wait over 10 minutes to download a movie and almost two hours to install a PS5 game on their consoles.

Other places that struggle to get a super-fast connection include County Durham, Isle of Wight, Somerset and Devon.

At the other end of the table are areas including Hertfordshire, City of London and Bristol with these places all performing much better.

If you want the best average speeds then it appears a move to Surrey is in order with Fibre Heroes crowning this county the winner of the speed league.

