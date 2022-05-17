Biden consoles Buffalo shooting mourners, says ‘white supremacy will not have the last word’

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks, after paying respects and meeting with victims, family, first responders and law enforcement who were affected by the mass shooting committed by a gunman authorities say was motivated by racism, at Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo, NY, U.S. May 17, 2022.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday denounced the “poison” of white supremacy and the racist “replacement theory” that fueled this weekend’s mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., where a white gunman opened fire in a supermarket in one of the city’s predominantly Black communities.

“In America, evil will not win. I promise you,” Biden said to the assembled crowd of mourners and local officials. “Hate will not prevail. White supremacy will not have the last word.”

Biden spent much of the day in western New York state, where law enforcement officials say Payton Gendron, 18, committed an act of “racially motivated violent extremism” when he shot 13 people with a semi-automatic rifle at the Tops Friendly Market on Saturday. Ten people were killed.

The president and first lady Jill Biden paid their respects to the lives lost in Saturday’s tragic shooting in a visit to a memorial and met with local law enforcement and first responders.

Biden also criticized government officials and media figures who publicize the “Great Replacement Theory,” a conspiracy theory that racial minorities seek to replace and disempower white people in the U.S.

Authorities are investigating Gendron’s social media profiles, including a 180-page manifesto he is suspected of writing that touts the theory.

“Hate, through the media and politics and the internet, has radicalized angry, alienated, lost and isolated individuals into falsely believing that they will be replaced — that’s the word, ‘replaced’ — by the other,” Biden said.

“I call on all of you to reject the lie. I call on all Americans to reject the lie. And I condemn those who spread the lie for power, political gain and for profit,” the president added.