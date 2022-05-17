Categories Gaming Call of Duty: Vanguard Season Three Patch Notes May 16 Post author By Google News Post date May 17, 2022 No Comments on Call of Duty: Vanguard Season Three Patch Notes May 16 More patch notes were added to Call of Duty: Vanguard on May 16. The fourth update in the span of a month has brought some significant changes to Call of Duty: Vanguard. Some of these alterations include changes to player counts alongside other various fields. To begin with, Sledgehammer Games announced that the Assault Combat Pacing filter was taken away from Quick Play as well as Featured Playlists. The developers are hoping that this change will bring varying maps into rotation. They stated, “Although Assault Combat Pacing is the choice for just 5% of players, its impact on matchmaking cannot be understated.” Because of the onset of this change, they are requesting feedback while monitoring players’ game analytics. MONSTERS. ARE. HERE. ?? Play #OperationMonarch now and witness #Warzone’s biggest battle yet. pic.twitter.com/MTphTpfKvG — Call of Duty ?? (@CallofDuty) May 11, 2022 Tactical and Blitz Combat Pacings have received optimized scaling so that Tactical can be more of a general Call of Duty choice while Blitz is for “high-intensity gameplay.” Due to this, many Blitz options now include 10v10 and 14v14 options, while Tactical remains at 6v6. Source link Related Tags Call, Duty, notes, patch, season, Vanguard By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← 25 Celebrity Tattoos With Special Meanings Behind Them Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.