China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the April 15th total of 7,978,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHFFF opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. China Everbright Environment Group has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $0.79.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company’s Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

