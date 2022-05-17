Daniel Charles Lindsey Obituary (2022)

Lakeview-Daniel Charles Lindsey, age 71, of Six Lakes passed away at his home, on Sunday, May 15, 2022. He was born on May 31, 1950, the son of Gerald and Joann (Maltritz) Lindsey. Dan was raised in Lakeview where he attended school, graduating with the Class of 1969. He honorably served in the US Air Force as a Weapons Technician for 4 years and was especially proud of the year stationed overseasat Ubon RTAFB, Thailand. In 1978 Dan married the love of his life, Teresa “Terry” Martens in Lakeview. He was employed by the University of Virginia Facilities Management Department for 15 years before retiring in 2013. Dan was a craftsman, who used his gift at carpentry throughout his life. He was a member of VFW Post 3701 in Lakeview. Dan enjoyed genealogy, metal detecting, watching football, baseball, and college basketball. Dan was a friend to all he met, and he has actually given the shirt off his back.

Dan is survived by his wife, Terry of Six Lakes; son, Josh (Hillary) Lindsey of Lakeview; daughter, Jolie (Chris) Allen of Salado, TX; grandchildren, C.J. Allen, Amelia Lindsey, Charlotte Lindsey; brothers, Mike (Kris) Lindsey of Lakeview, Terry (Teresa) Lindsey of Lakeview; mother-in-law, Lee Martens of Lakeview; brothers-in-law, Jeff Martens of Lakeview, Steve (Angie) Martens of Six Lakes; sisters-in-law, Cindy (Joel) Smith of Stanwood, Sharon Chiles of Cedar Springs, Sally Jackson of Palmyra, VA; many loved nephews and nieces; and best friends, Jim Larsen and Gail Lockwood.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Joann; and sister, Linda Lindsey.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Brigham Funeral Chapel in Lakeview. The family will greet friends from 2:00 PM until time of service.

Published by Brigham Funeral Chapel – Lakeview on May 17, 2022.