Demonstrating cloud success: A challenge for IT leaders – ET CIO

When organizations kickstart their cloud journey , the tangible benefits are not visible to businesses from day one itself, it takes time. During the formation of the cloud blueprint, the board realizes the value that cloud brings for businesses, however, in the following years, it becomes difficult for CIOs to showcase the benefits and gain support from stakeholders to continue making cloud investments in the coming years.

According to Rahul Mahajan, CTO, Nagarro, as part of the migration and modernization process, a CIO needs to work hand-in-hand with the business teams to identify different business transformation elements and cover them in the new rollout.

The scale of innovation and total cost of ownership are two critical indicators that digital engineering services provider Nagarro generally looks at.

Nagarro works with various CIOs and businesses to setup their digital transformation strategies. In such transformations, Nagarro generally tries to establish a CIO cockpit to track and monitor relevant success KPIs and define a maturity level for the organization.

“These levels are customized to the organization and thus can be easily understood by the stakeholders on how well the cloud enablement procedures are performing for them,” said Rahul.

If the CIO moves the existing workload to the cloud, he/she needs to have a clear strategy for cost optimization and technological changes required in the current workload to achieve that cost optimization. Just replicating the existing workload from on-prem to cloud would bloat the costs, maintains Rishabh Garg, CTO, U Gro Capital.

“Reputed public clouds, apart from running costs, shoulder lots of compliance burden from the organizations, saving costs. As most clouds come with managed services, this would further save costs of hiring essential technology resources,” Rishabh said.

Neeraj Singh, CTO, Groww believes companies face issues related to cloud costs because they are not able to easily determine where exactly the cloud spending is happening.

Unless organizations know where are they spending? Is it worth it? Do you have enough ROI on top of it? then only comes the question of optimizing it — where you see the scope of optimization.

As cloud is so easy to set up, companies end up making the mistake of over-provisioning without setting up any cloud governance in place. It is very easy to lose track of expenses as well lose track of what is being used, and who is using those services.

“If you have a very good DevOps team where they control, they have proper cataloging of all the resources, everything is properly labeled, mapped, that will help you to breakdown the cost. Every organization should have a proper breakdown of where the cost is going, so that month-over-month how much is being consumed,” Singh said.

This also helps in tracking anomalies too which could be further investigated to keep the extra costs at check.

To measure performance of its cloud journey Nagarro looks at different business imperatives and corresponding KPIs. Critical business imperatives are mostly around efficiency, cost reduction, time to market, and automation. Technology innovation driving incremental product value is another critical aspect of the performance.

GlobalLogic has established some KPIs that helps the company measure the return and performance of its cloud journey. The company uses monthly cloud cost trends, variance of budget vs actual by Delivery Unit/Project/Practice teams, SLA to provision cloud resources, cloud spend as percentage of revenue. “Moreover, we use Service Availability and IT staffing costs as some parameters to help us understand the efficacy of the investments we make towards cloud,” added Senthil.