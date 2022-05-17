Disastrous ‘driverless’ car test sees dummy cyclist hit five times in fifteen tries

There are still huge concerns over the safety of autonomous vehicles after recent tests by the American Automobile Association (AAA) resulted in a dummy cyclist being hit at a four-way junction time and time again.

The tests were performed on a closed course using a 2021 Subaru Forester that features ‘Eyesight’ driving assistance technology.

The Subaru failed to provide any detection alert or initiate any braking in response to the cyclist on the crossing.

The AAA stated: “For a cyclist crossing the travel lane of the test vehicle, a collision occurred for 5 out of 15 test runs, or 33 percent of the time.”

A Subaru spokesman said the manufacturer had improved its EyeSight system for the 2022 model year.

