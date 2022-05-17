DIY SOS fans call for Nick Knowles ‘knighthood’ after emotional show ‘Only person for job’

Nick Knowles and the DIY SOS team headed to Corby to meet the Hutchison family and inspiring son Jordan Hutchison. Jordan has cerebral palsy and epilepsy and maintains an upbeat disposition. He has raised money for Children in Need and charity, but now, as a teenager, he wants to be able to do more things on his own. The Hutchinson family had a dream of designing the ideal house so Jordan could gain his independence, but after funds dwindled, they were left with an unliveable husk of a home.

Jordan currently lives with his parents, Jackie and Colin, and his siblings at his grandmother’s house.

As their dream home was far from completion, he was forced to sleep on an air bed while his parents shared rooms with the younger children.

Host Nick and his team had their work cut out for them, but after the young man did so much for charity, he and the local community wanted to step up to the challenge and reward him for all of his hard work.

Wanting to make their new property “accessible” and more “functional” Nick had nine days to transform their house from husk to home.

Read More: ‘Unforgettable’ Jane McDonald shares glimpse into love life as she bids farewell on show