Eco-Friendly Alternatives to Plastic, From Food Packaging to Makeup

Most food is packaged in plastic — but there are a number of alternatives. On a basic level, in grocery stores, you’ll find a variety of products packaged in cardboard, metal, and glass, which are all more easily recyclable than plastic. For instance, certain companies have started selling beverages in aluminum instead of plastic, like bottled waters, which can be a solid replacement for plastic water bottles in emergency kits, or in locations where tap water is unsafe to drink. You can also choose to buy package-free items when they are available, such as naked produce, or items from the bulk bins.