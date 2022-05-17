Everything We Know About Fade, The New Apex Legends Mobile Character

The recent launch of Apex Legends Mobile has brought with it many new features. With new game modes, new in-game currencies, and a new battle pass, it can be easy to overlook the star of Apex Legends Mobile’s debut season: Fade, the newest legend to hop in the dropship.
Fade is only playable on Apex Mobile, but that’s not the only thing making him stand out from the crowd. In addition to being the first-ever legend to appear outside of the console/PC version of the game, he’s also the first legend to debut with virtually no introduction. His silhouette briefly appeared in the launch trailer, but aside from that, players haven’t gotten a good look at him until now.