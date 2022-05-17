Finland sends defiant message after NATO joining vote and refuses to send money to Russia

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has drastically changed the security landscape of Europe, with previously neutral countries like Sweden and Finland pledging to join NATO. Earlier today, the Finnish parliament overwhelmingly voted to join the military alliance that vows to defend a member country if it is attacked. Along with Finland, it’s neighbour Sweden has also confirmed its intention to join NATO.

Addressing the Swedish parliament, Finnish Finnish president, Sauli Niinistö said the two countries “took peace for granted”, however, “the peace was broken” on February 24.

This was a reference to the day Russian forces invaded Ukraine, after months of military build up along the border.

Mr Niinisto said: “Our old ways of handling things no longer correspond to the new situation.

“Our relations with Russia have changed.”

This move by both Sweden and Finland is a major humiliation for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who some experts say invaded Ukraine as retaliation for Kyiv’s bid to join NATO.

