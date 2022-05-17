Categories
From Cara Delevingne Doing The Most To Megan Fox Cutting A Hole In Her Dress, Here Are 13 Awkward Moments From The Billboard Music Awards


If you’re like me, you love the awkward moments during awards shows. Well, the Billboard Music Awards were definitely home to some of those quality cringe/uncomfortable moments this year.

1.

For starters, attendees pointed out how the audience was empty. This was how it looked 16 minutes before showtime, according to one tweet:


Twitter: @SoCalRoving

2.

And prior to the show, host Diddy “un-canceled” performer and winner Morgan Wallen, who faced backlash and scandal last year for saying the N-word:


Mindy Small / FilmMagic

“We’re un-canceling the canceled. [Brother] Love does not rock like that,” Diddy said.

3.

People noted the lack of A-listers — no Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, BTS, etc.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for MRC

Like?


Mindy Small / FilmMagic / Getty

7.

Liza Koshy ALSO photobombed the moment:

8.

And somehow, Cara then got on the ground to be the photographer of this shot?!?!


Twitter: @HeyAzJay

9.

Doja gulped down her drink and quickly vaped before accepting her award for “Top R&B Album”:


Twitter: @PopCrave

11.

Doja looked almost upset to win “Top R&B Album” over Summer Walker, who had a huge year:

Doja even seemed like she wanted Summer Walker to win the award for Top R&B album. It’s not her fault really. Blame the persons awarding it


Twitter: @DojasLeftTitty

12.

In fact, Summer Walker lamented over her losses on Instagram:

13.

And lastly, Megan Fox apparently wanted to cut a hole in her outfit to have sex with Machine Gun Kelly and posted the texts with her stylist to prove it:

Were there any other awkward moments at the 2022 BBMAs? Tell us in the comments below!





