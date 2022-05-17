From Cara Delevingne Doing The Most To Megan Fox Cutting A Hole In Her Dress, Here Are 13 Awkward Moments From The Billboard Music Awards

If you’re like me, you love the awkward moments during awards shows. Well, the Billboard Music Awards were definitely home to some of those quality cringe/uncomfortable moments this year.
For starters, attendees pointed out how the audience was empty. This was how it looked 16 minutes before showtime, according to one tweet:
And prior to the show, host Diddy “un-canceled” performer and winner Morgan Wallen, who faced backlash and scandal last year for saying the N-word:
People noted the lack of A-listers — no Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, BTS, etc.
Liza Koshy ALSO photobombed the moment:
And somehow, Cara then got on the ground to be the photographer of this shot?!?!
Doja gulped down her drink and quickly vaped before accepting her award for “Top R&B Album”:
Doja looked almost upset to win “Top R&B Album” over Summer Walker, who had a huge year:
In fact, Summer Walker lamented over her losses on Instagram:
And lastly, Megan Fox apparently wanted to cut a hole in her outfit to have sex with Machine Gun Kelly and posted the texts with her stylist to prove it:
