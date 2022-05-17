Get A Razer DeathAdder Gaming Mouse For Only 20 Bucks

If you’re in the market for a gaming mouse, it’s hard to beat the deal that Amazon currently has on one of Razer’s signature gaming mice. The Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini is available for only $20, down from $50. The DeathAdder V2 Mini takes the classic look of Razer’s best-known mouse series and puts it in a smaller form factor. This deal is so good that it’s worth grabbing even if you just hold onto the mouse as a backup or secondary option.

$20 (was $50) At just 62 grams, the DeathAdder V2 Mini is extremely lightweight. If you’re worried about the “Mini” moniker, rest assured that it’s not the size of one of those tiny Bluetooth mice meant for portable use. It’s simply a slightly smaller version of the DeathAdder, which will appeal to those who think traditional Razer mice are a tad too big.

The DeathAdder V2 Mini is a wired mouse with mechanical switches and six programmable buttons, including the familiar two side buttons. It’s for right-handed users and is ideal for first-person shooters and action games. With an 8,500 DPI optical sensor that can be adjusted, the DeathAdder V2 Mini is a versatile mouse that works well for gaming and is understated enough for an office setting. It does have Razer’s iconic Chroma RGB lighting, which illuminates the Razer logo. The DeathAdder V2 Mini, like all options in the DeathAdder lineup, is a great all-around pick. You can’t go wrong with a classic.

If you’re looking for a standard-sized gaming mouse or one that cuts the cord, check out our roundup of the best gaming mice in 2022. And if you need to round out your setup, we have roundups of the best gaming keyboards and PC gaming headsets, too.