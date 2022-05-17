Grab 30% off Corsair’s HS60 Pro gaming headset on Amazon

Corsair knows a thing or two about gaming headsets, and its HS60 Pro is a great option that doesn’t break the bank. While the company’s cans don’t wield an unreasonable price tag, you can currently grab a set for less on Amazon, thanks to a nifty 30% discount.

Over on Amazon US, Corsair’s HS60 Pro gaming headset is down from $69.99 to $49.00, meaning you can upgrade or replace your gaming PC audio for less. This 7.1 surround sound solution boasts 50mm neodymium audio drivers, which should help enhance fidelity whether you’re listening to music on Spotify or listing out for footsteps in Call of Duty: Warzone.

While wearing a headset for extended periods can get uncomfortable, the HS60 Pro features Adjustable memory foam ear cups that’ll help keep you in the game for longer. It’s also a bit of a looker too, and the fact you can detach its microphone means you could, in theory, take it with you outside. That said, if you’re rocking the best graphics card in your rig, you probably don’t want to venture from your gaming desk anyway.

We might be a PC gaming site, but it’s worth mentioning that the HS60 Pro is compatible with consoles like the PS5 and Nintendo Switch. It’ll even easily connect to your Steam Deck, thanks to its versatile 3.5mm jack.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can get a Corsair HS60 Pro headset to your door using next-day delivery. Newcomers can also grab a 30-day free trial without having to pay more for a new pair of cans.