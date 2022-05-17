Greenfield Notebook: May 18, 2022

Peacemaker Awards presentation on Wednesday

GREENFIELD — The 22nd annual Peacemaker Awards will be presented to Franklin County teenagers on Wednesday, May 18, at 7 p.m. at Greenfield High School.

The awards are sponsored by the Interfaith Council of Franklin County and the Traprock Center for Peace and Justice. The award-winning teens have shown leadership skills by addressing concerns of the time such as racial and social justice, food security, peace, anti-bullying, human rights including gender equality, and constructive problem solving.

Attendees will hear from the winners, their sponsors and state Sen. Jo Comerford, D-Northampton.

Just Roots to hold Spring Seedling Sale & Volunteer Kickoff

GREENFIELD — Just Roots farm at 34 Glenbrook Drive will hold its Spring Seedling Sale & Volunteer Kickoff on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to a Just Roots newsletter, there will be a variety of flowers, medicinal and culinary herbs, pollinator plants and vegetable seedlings for sale. Cash, cards and checks will be accepted. Attendees can also use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Healthy Incentives Program (HIP) benefits to buy edible plants.

Additionally, family-friendly activities at Just Roots on Saturday will include farm tours from 9 to 10 a.m., children’s gardening activities, medicinal and culinary herb demonstrations, and pollinator garden tours and tips from Greening Greenfield.

With questions, contact info@justroots.org or 413-325-8969.

‘Lights! Camera! Greenfield!’ winners announced

GREENFIELD — The winners have been named in the third annual “Lights! Camera! Greenfield!” film contest organized by Greenfield Community Television (GCTV).

The winners, announced in a GCTV newsletter, are as follows:

■First place — “The Infinite Popcorn Heist” by The Alden Thrashers.

■Second place — “SideQuest” by Lost Woods Productions.

■Third place — “The Blooming Idiot Show” by Local Bias Productions.

■Best costume — “Help Wanted” by The Angry Geeks.

■Most clever use of props — “Oh, the Humanity” by Doge Studios.

■Best use of color — “Gift Anxiety” by Team Neutral.

■Best adaptation — “Ulysses in Four Minutes” by Hey Y’all.

■Best stroll — “Spring Fever” by Red Perch Productions.

■Best cup of coffee — “YellowArrowCoffeeBloom” by the Greenfield High School A/V Club.

■Most enchanting — “Spring Fever” by Team Onge.

Musica Franklin students to perform at LAVA Center

GREENFIELD — As part of its Social Justice in the Arts and Media series, The LAVA Center at 324 Main St. will host a presentation and performance by Musica Franklin students, led by Executive Director Orice Jenkins, on Saturday, May 28, at 1 p.m.

Students in Musica Franklin’s after-school program incorporate relevant social justice topics as themes for their performances, according to a LAVA Center press release. This year’s theme is a reflection on the complexity of immigration and how to be more welcoming toward people seeking refuge. They explore this topic by singing and playing the music of artists from around the world.

Before becoming executive director of Musica Franklin, Jenkins was a full-time performing artist, and a manager and teaching artist at several educational arts programs in New England, the release states. He is also a genealogy researcher and author.

Seating will be limited. A $1 minimum donation is required to reserve a seat in advance or attendees can see the performance for free if there are seats available the day of. Everyone who enters The LAVA Center must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. To reserve a seat, visit bit.ly/3M4WaBy.