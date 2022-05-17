GTA 5 Passes 165 Million Sold, As Red Dead Redemption 2 Reaches 44 Million

Grand Theft Auto V continues to soar. The open-world action game has now passed 165 million copies sold as of March 31, 2022, which is up by 5 million copies since Take-Two last disclosed a sales figure in February 2022.
The entire GTA series has now sold more than 375 million copies, Take-Two announced. GTA V’s newest version was released in March for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Take-Two did not disclose a sales number for this new-generation version specifically, however. Another GTA game, GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, launched for Nintendo Switch in February, but Take-Two didn’t share a sales number.