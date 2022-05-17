Categories
Celebrities

Here’s What 26 Kids From 2000s And 2010s Movies Look Like Now


Just over here thinking about Zero from Holes for the rest of the day…

1.

Here’s what Tyler Posey looked like in Maid in Manhattan (2002):


Columbia Pictures / Â©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s what Tyler Posey looks like now:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

2.

Here’s what Freddie Highmore looked like in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005):


Warner Bros /Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s what Freddie Highmore looks like now:

3.

Here’s what Jordan Fry looked like in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005):


Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s what Jordan Fry looks like now:

4.

Here’s what AnnaSophia Robb looked like in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005):


Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

…and in Bridge to Terebithia (2007):


Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s what AnnaSophia Robb looks like now:


Daniel Zuchnik / Getty Images

5.

Here’s what Taylor Parks looked like as Little Inez in Hairspray (2007):


New Line Cinema / Â©New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s what Taylor Parks aka Tayla Parx looks like now:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

6.

Here’s what Rachel Covey looked like in Enchanted (2007):


Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s what Rachel Covey looks like now:

7.

Here’s what Storm Reid looked like in A Wrinkle in Time (2018):


Photo Credit: Atsushi Nishijima / Â©Walt Disney Co./courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

Here’s what Storm Reid looks like now:


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

8.

Here’s what Amandla Stenberg looked like in The Hunger Games (2012):

Here’s what Amandla Stenberg looks like now:


Emma Mcintyre / WireImage

9.

Here’s what Willow Shields looked like in The Hunger Games (2012):

Here’s what Willow Shields looks like now:

10.

Here’s what Quvenzhané Wallis looked like in Beasts of a Southern Wild (2012):


Fox Searchlight / Â©Fox Searchlight/Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s what Quvenzhané Wallis looks like now:


Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images

11.

Here’s what Raini Rodriguez looked like in Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009):


Sony Pictures / Â©Sony Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s what Raini Rodriguez looks like now:

12.

Here’s what Thomas Brodie-Sangster looked like in Love, Actually (2003):

Here’s what Thomas Brodie-Sangster looks like now:


Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

13.

Here’s what Olivia Olson looked like in Love Actually (2003):

Here’s what Olivia Olson looks like now:

14.

Here’s what Jaden Smith looked like in The Karate Kid (2010):


Columbia Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s what Jaden Smith looks like now:

15.

Here’s what Khleo Thomas looked like in Holes (2003):

Here’s what Khleo Thomas looks like now:

16.

Here’s what Asa Butterfield and Chloë Grace Moretz looked like in Hugo (2011):


Paramount /Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s what Asa Butterfield looks like now:


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for EE

Also, here’s what Chloë Grace Moretz looked like in (500) Days of Summer (2009):


Fox Searchlight /Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s what Chloë Grace Moretz looks like now:


Gregg Deguire / WireImage

17.

Here’s what Griffin Gluck and Bailee Madison looked like in Just Go With It (2011):


Columbia Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s what Griffin Gluck looks like now:


Amanda Edwards / WireImage

Here’s what Bailee Madison looks like now:

18.

Here’s what Joey King looked like in Ramona and Beezus (2010):


20thcentfox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s what Joey King looks like now:


Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

19.

Here’s what Madison Pettis looked like in The Game Plan (2007):


Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s what Madison Pettis looks like now:

20.

Here’s what Nicole Crimi looked like in Mean Girls (2004):

Here’s what Nicole Crimi looks like now:

21.

Here’s what Jonah Bobo looked like in Zathura (2005):


Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s what Jonah Bobo looks like now:

22.

Here’s what Jenna Boyd looked like in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005):


Warner Bros /Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s what Jenna Boyd looks like now:

23.

Here’s what Abigail Breslin looked like in Little Miss Sunshine (2006):


Fox Searchlight / Â©Fox Searchlight/Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s what Abigail Breslin looks like now:


Steve Granitz / WireImage

24.

Here’s what Spencer Breslin looked like in The Cat in the Hat


Universal /Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s what Spencer Breslin looks like now:

25.

Here’s what Christa B. Allen looked like in 13 Going on 30 (2004):

Here’s what Christa B. Allen looks like now:

26.

Here’s what Sean Marqutte looked like in 13 Going on 30 (2004):

And here’s what Sean Marquette looks like now:



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.