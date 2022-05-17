Here’s What 26 Kids From 2000s And 2010s Movies Look Like Now

Just over here thinking about Zero from Holes for the rest of the day…
1.
Here’s what Tyler Posey looked like in Maid in Manhattan (2002):
Here’s what Tyler Posey looks like now:
2.
Here’s what Freddie Highmore looked like in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005):
Here’s what Freddie Highmore looks like now:
3.
Here’s what Jordan Fry looked like in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005):
Here’s what Jordan Fry looks like now:
4.
Here’s what AnnaSophia Robb looked like in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005):
…and in Bridge to Terebithia (2007):
Here’s what AnnaSophia Robb looks like now:
5.
Here’s what Taylor Parks looked like as Little Inez in Hairspray (2007):
Here’s what Taylor Parks aka Tayla Parx looks like now:
6.
Here’s what Rachel Covey looked like in Enchanted (2007):
Here’s what Rachel Covey looks like now:
7.
Here’s what Storm Reid looked like in A Wrinkle in Time (2018):
Here’s what Storm Reid looks like now:
8.
Here’s what Amandla Stenberg looked like in The Hunger Games (2012):
Here’s what Amandla Stenberg looks like now:
9.
Here’s what Willow Shields looked like in The Hunger Games (2012):
Here’s what Willow Shields looks like now:
10.
Here’s what Quvenzhané Wallis looked like in Beasts of a Southern Wild (2012):
Here’s what Quvenzhané Wallis looks like now:
11.
Here’s what Raini Rodriguez looked like in Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009):
Here’s what Raini Rodriguez looks like now:
12.
Here’s what Thomas Brodie-Sangster looked like in Love, Actually (2003):
Here’s what Thomas Brodie-Sangster looks like now:
13.
Here’s what Olivia Olson looked like in Love Actually (2003):
Here’s what Olivia Olson looks like now:
14.
Here’s what Jaden Smith looked like in The Karate Kid (2010):
Here’s what Jaden Smith looks like now:
15.
Here’s what Khleo Thomas looked like in Holes (2003):
Here’s what Khleo Thomas looks like now:
16.
Here’s what Asa Butterfield and Chloë Grace Moretz looked like in Hugo (2011):
Here’s what Asa Butterfield looks like now:
Also, here’s what Chloë Grace Moretz looked like in (500) Days of Summer (2009):
Here’s what Chloë Grace Moretz looks like now:
17.
Here’s what Griffin Gluck and Bailee Madison looked like in Just Go With It (2011):
Here’s what Griffin Gluck looks like now:
Here’s what Bailee Madison looks like now:
18.
Here’s what Joey King looked like in Ramona and Beezus (2010):
Here’s what Joey King looks like now:
19.
Here’s what Madison Pettis looked like in The Game Plan (2007):
Here’s what Madison Pettis looks like now:
20.
Here’s what Nicole Crimi looked like in Mean Girls (2004):
Here’s what Nicole Crimi looks like now:
21.
Here’s what Jonah Bobo looked like in Zathura (2005):
Here’s what Jonah Bobo looks like now:
22.
Here’s what Jenna Boyd looked like in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005):
Here’s what Jenna Boyd looks like now:
23.
Here’s what Abigail Breslin looked like in Little Miss Sunshine (2006):
Here’s what Abigail Breslin looks like now:
24.
Here’s what Spencer Breslin looked like in The Cat in the Hat
Here’s what Spencer Breslin looks like now:
25.
Here’s what Christa B. Allen looked like in 13 Going on 30 (2004):
Here’s what Christa B. Allen looks like now:
26.
Here’s what Sean Marqutte looked like in 13 Going on 30 (2004):
And here’s what Sean Marquette looks like now:
