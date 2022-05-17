How Kristin Chenoweth is connected to the Girl Scout murders

In the trailer for the docuseries “Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders,” the Tony-winning actress has revealed that she was scheduled to be on a camping trip during which three of her Girl Scout friends were sexually assaulted and murdered in 1977.

“This is a story I wish I never had to tell,” Chenoweth says in the trailer. “It haunts me every day.”

Chenoweth returned to her home state to participate in reexamining the murders of Lori Lee Farmer, 8, Michele Heather Guse, 9, and Doris Denise Milner, 10, at Camp Scott near Locust Grove, Oklahoma.

In the trailer, the actress explains how much she loved going to camp as a Girl Scout and how she saw the troop members as her “sisters.”