‘How the heck do I have a travel show’ Jane McDonald admits she’s ‘not keen’ on travelling

Jane McDonald joined James Martin on his ITV morning cooking show last month to discuss her new album, upcoming tour and her array of successful travel shows. However, the singer left the TV chef stunned when she admitted being at home was her “favourite place to be” and she wasn’t the biggest fan of visiting far-flung destinations.

The chef quizzed the singer on the recent Channel 5 series Jane McDonald: My Yorkshire.

James asked: “Obviously you’ve toured around Yorkshire, what’s your favourite place because there’s so much to see?”

“I think probably Wakefield I know it sounds a bit weird that I love being at home,” she replied.

“How the heck I’ve got a travel show I’ll never know.

