How to get Apex Phase Rifle Owen Gun Blueprint in Warzone & Vanguard

Quickscoping is an essential part of any Call of Duty game, but you need to have the right class to make it a truly effective option. He’s everything you need to create the best Vanguard quickscoping loadout, including attachments, perks, and more.

Sniping is a Call of Duty staple and it’s remained just as powerful in Vanguard. The game has a wide selection of powerful Sniper Rifles for you to use. Since launch, players have been able to use the Type 99, 3-Line Rifle, and Kar98k

We recommend going with the Kar98k since it’s the quicker option. This rapid rifle comes with plenty of firepower, and you can equip it to create the best quickscoping loadout in Vanguard Season 3.

Best Vanguard Kar98k quickscoping attachments

Muzzle: L Brake

L Brake Barrel: Krausnick 560MM LWS03K

Krausnick 560MM LWS03K Optic: M1913 Variable 4-8x

M1913 Variable 4-8x Stock: Short Stock

Short Stock Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

SMLE Pistol Grip Magazine: 8MM Klauser 3 Round Mag

8MM Klauser 3 Round Mag Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Quickscope

Quickscope Kit: Fully Loaded

As this is a quickscoping loadout, we’ll prioritize speed and accuracy when adding attachments. For the muzzle, we’ve gone for the L Brake for its +1 accuracy, along with the Krausnick 560MM LWS03K barrel which provides a healthy ADS boost.

We went with the M1913 Variable 4-8x optic as it gives us two valuable options to switch between with ease, while the Short Stock lets you move faster and negates a lot of ADS time.

The SMLE Pistol Grip is our underbarrel of choice, as it not only increases your Sprint-to-Fire time by 11% but also increases hip-fire accuracy by 4%.

The 8MM Klauser 3 Round Mag and Fabric Grip are perfect for quick reloading and improved ADS speed, while the Lengthened ammo type will really help you pack a punch when you hit your enemies. Finally, the Quickscope proficiency improves your accuracy after ADS, while Fully Loaded will keep you stocked up with ammo.

Best Perks & Equipment for quickscoping in Vanguard

Best Perks

Perk 1: Ghost

Ghost Perk 2: Radar

Radar Perk 3: Double Time

For Perk 1, Ghost is a solid choice as it keeps you hidden from Spy Planes, enemy intel, and Field Mics as long as you’re moving. You’ll be able to pull off some effective flanks with this Perk equipped.

If you prefer the traditional minimap where unsuppressed fire is shown, you can’t go wrong with the Radar Perk.

And finally, Double Time doubles your Tactical Sprint time and increases crouched movement, allowing you to quickly dart around the map to keep the element of surprise.

Best Equipment

Lethal Equipment: Gammon Bomb

Gammon Bomb Tactical Equipment: No 69 Stun Grenade

For equipment, the Gammon Bomb is an effective Lethal as it explodes on impact. Then, to limit the enemies’ vision and movement, the No 69 Stun Grenade is perfect.

How to unlock Kar98k in Vanguard Season 3

The Kar98k is unlocked at Level 43 in Call of Duty: Vanguard. So, it takes some time to get your hands on this weapon and you’ll need to play through several matches to level yourself up.

You can speed this up by checking out our detailed guide on how to level up fast in Vanguard. Once you reach Level 43, you’ll be able to start quickscoping enemies during long-range combat.

Best alternatives to Kar98k in Vanguard

If you’re looking for a great alternative to the Kar98k then we recommend trying out the 3-Line Rifle for quickscoping. This weapon has impressive mobility and can deal a lot of damage to enemies.

For more on the most powerful weapons in the game, check out our ranked list of Vanguard’s best guns in Season 3.

Image Credit: Activision / Sledgehammer Games