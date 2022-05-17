‘I love you too’ Dan Walker gushes over BBC colleague as he bids goodbye in emotional post

Dan Walker, 45, and BBC meteorologist Matt Taylor, 45, have shared a poignant exchange on social media as Dan bids farewell to BBC Breakfast. Matt posted a sentimental message to Dan, recalling all the “fun” times they had while working together.

“From walking behind Rory McIlroy on the first hole at the British Open, to fish and chips in Llandudno, waking him with a tea in Enniskillen and video messages during Strictly.

Weatherman Matt wrote on Monday night: “We say [goodbye] to my BBC Breakfast twin @mrdanwalker tomorrow.

Dan was clearly touched by the message and responded: “I love you too.”

To which Matt pleaded: “Then don’t leave us!!!

“Happy to phone at 3am each morning should you miss it too much.”

Today is set to be an emotional day for Dan as he hosts his final BBC Breakfast after being a fixture on the show since 2016.