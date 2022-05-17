‘I need tequila!’ Pope Francis jokes with Mexicans he wants booze to cure his knee pain

The priests kindly asked the pontiff about his health, and how he has been coping with the knee pain that left him with difficulty walking.

Pope Francis has been struggling with mobility issues as he suffers from sciatica, a condition where the sciatic nerve, which runs from the lower back to the feet, is irritated or compressed.

During the past few weeks, he has been attending public engagements using a wheelchair.

But when he was asked how he was feeling last week, he candidly replied: “Do you know what I need for my leg? A bit of tequila,” to which everyone laughed.

