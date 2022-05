For people suffering from depression, Young said it’s nothing to worry about and remarked there are “marvellous” places to go to receive support.

“Lifeline and places like that are marvellous at what they do,” he said about the Australian mental health support line.

In the UK, there are also free helplines for people suffering from mental health issues.

The Samaritans are available 24 hours a day at 116 123.