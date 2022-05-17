Joni L. Russell Obituary (1954 – 2022) Centre Daily Times

Joni L. Russell
January 6, 1954 – May 13, 2022
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania – Joni L. Russell, 68, of Bellefonte, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Centre Care. Born on January 6, 1954, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Marlin Rhoads, late Carman Russell, and Anne (Torsell) Lucas, who survives at her home.
Joni was a 1971 graduate of Bellefonte High School. She worked as a secretary and office manager for 16 years at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Bellefonte until her retirement in 2014. After retiring, she worked at the Faith Center in Bellefonte and most recently, Stauffer Transportation.
In addition to her mother, Anne, she is survived by her two sons and their wives, Gregg Bird (Stacey) of Traverse City, MI, and Keith Russell (Brittany) of Bellefonte; one grandchild, Morgan Russell of Bellefonte, and two step grandchildren, Shane and Cameron Brothers of Traverse City, MI. Also surviving are her siblings: Susan Fenstermacker (Carl) of Bellefonte, Deanda Rhoads Welch (Scott) of Midland, TX, Joseph Russell (Linda) of Bellefonte, Daphne Rhoads of Midland, TX, Denise Martin (Barry) of Bellefonte, Doreen Nguyen (Nhi) of Midland, TX, and Marlin “Butch” Snyder (Laree) of Baker City, OR.
In addition to her father, Marlin, and adoptive father, Carman, she was predeceased by her Grandmother, Ella Torsell, Great Uncle, Nunzio Dimattio, Great Aunt, Annie Dimattio, nephew, Matthew Fenstermacker, and her best friends, Jim and Dottie Chandler.
Joni was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and Faith United Methodist Church, both in Bellefonte. She was an avid Grange Fair attendee for over 50 years and a proud tent site owner for 36 years. She enjoyed researching her family genealogy in her free time. More than anything, for the past 10 years, she was the most devoted and proud Grammy to Morgan. She leaves behind countless memories that her loved ones will forever cherish.
Friends will be received on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M., at Faith United Methodist Church, 512 Hughes Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 P.M., at the church, with Pastor Terry Daugherty, Deacon Thomas Boldin, and Pastor Theresa Heiser officiating. Burial will immediately follow at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellefonte. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joni’s memory to Faith United Methodist Church, 512 Hughes Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823, or to Centre Care, 250 Persia Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published by Centre Daily Times on May 17, 2022.
