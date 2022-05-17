Categories
Sports

Liverpool told to sign their own Erling Haaland or Man City will ‘leave them behind’


Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor agrees with O’Hara that signing a striker is a necessity for Liverpool. He said: “Liverpool, an outstanding team, score a lot of goals, but you don’t stand still.

“Your rivals have scored a ridiculous amount of goals as well this season and they’ve brought in the best, for me top-three striker in the world, who’s going to score so many goals next season. He’s going to add a different dimension to their attack, Manchester City. Why would Liverpool stand still?”

“[Roberto] Firmino’s not the answer, [Divock] Origi’s going, [Sadio] Mane and [Mohamed] Salah haven’t agreed deals yet, what if one of them leaves? You need a striker. It’s not rocket science.”

Avatar

By Lewis Winter

Lewis has worked for the Daily Express since 2017 after five years as a football writer for local newspapers. He is a sport journalism graduate from the University of Brighton who specialises in football and cricket.

