Lovestruck High cast: Who is in the cast of Amazon dating series?

Here are the Lovestruck High classmates of 2022:

Adam, 30, a car salesman from Norwich

Alex, 27, an accountant from Coventry

Basit, 27, a model and musician from London

Chante, 24, a GP secretary from London

Charlie, 29, a property manager from Surrey

Dan, 23, a factory worker from Bridgend

Geoff, 24, an events trader from Sandy

Huss, 28, a postman from London

Jess, 24, a fashion creative from London

Jodie, 28, a salon owner from Bolton

Junaid, 26, a social media influencer from Essex

KT, 21, a content creator from Milton Keynes

Max, 23, a personal trailer from Brentwood

Megan, 24, a professional dancer from Cambridge

Sin, 24, a security officer from Northolt

Theo, 21, a model agent from Bristol

Yasmine, 25, a model from London

Lovestruck High premieres on Wednesday, May 18, on Amazon Prime Video.