Lovestruck High cast: Who is in the cast of Amazon dating series?

Here are the Lovestruck High classmates of 2022:
Adam, 30, a car salesman from Norwich
Alex, 27, an accountant from Coventry
Basit, 27, a model and musician from London
Chante, 24, a GP secretary from London
Charlie, 29, a property manager from Surrey
Dan, 23, a factory worker from Bridgend
Geoff, 24, an events trader from Sandy
Huss, 28, a postman from London
Jess, 24, a fashion creative from London
Jodie, 28, a salon owner from Bolton
Junaid, 26, a social media influencer from Essex
KT, 21, a content creator from Milton Keynes
Max, 23, a personal trailer from Brentwood
Megan, 24, a professional dancer from Cambridge
Sin, 24, a security officer from Northolt
Theo, 21, a model agent from Bristol
Yasmine, 25, a model from London
Lovestruck High premieres on Wednesday, May 18, on Amazon Prime Video.
Source link