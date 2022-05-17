Majority of Florida Memorial Day travelers staying in-state

Kissimmee, Fla. – According to AAA, Orlando is the number one travel destination for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend in the U.S.

Most of the tourists are expected to be from right here in the “Sunshine State.”

What You Need To Know Despite high gas prices, over 90% of Floridians travelling for Memorial Day weekend will drive to their destination

Average cost of a Florida mid-range hotel prices up 42% from a year ago

Per VisitOrlando; advance hotel bookings for Memorial Day weekend are pacing at 97% of 2019 for the same time period

This year’s Memorial Day Travel is not expected to break 2019 numbers which saw 2.3 million holiday weekend travelers in Florida.

With just under 2.2 million expected to travel 50 miles or more from their homes, Visit Orlando reports advance hotel bookings are pacing at 97% of 2019.

Interesting Memorial Day weekend travel data & info from @AAA_Travel

– @citybeautiful is the #1 travel destination in the U.S.

– Despite high gas prices over 90% of travelers in @VISITFLORIDA will do it by car.

-over 2 million Floridians will travel 50 miles or more.@MyNews13 — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) May 18, 2022



Seasons Florida Resort owner Peter Sharma can put his Memorial Day weekend bookings of his Kissimmee hotel in just a few simple words: “It’s amazing. It is insane,” Sharma says looking at his bookings.

The 120-room hotel is expected to be 100% sold out from Friday May 27 to Monday May 30. When looking over who is coming in from where, the common theme is in-state travelers.

“We are primarily a Florida destination at the moment,” Sharma says.

Despite high prices being seen at the pumps, AAA reports more than 9 out of 10 Memorial Day travelers will drive to their destinations, meaning the in-state guests Sharma will have is a new business stream he never saw coming.

According to @VisitOrlando: For the Memorial Day weekend defined as Fri. May 27 thru Monday May 30, Central Florida’s leisure advance hotel bookings are pacing at 97% of 2019 for the same time period (two weeks out). @MyNews13 — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) May 18, 2022



The hotel owner says more than 50% of all his bookings this year have been from in-state travelers.

“The primary reason we are here is because of Disney,” Sharma says from his Kissimmee hotel. “It is just so amazing that you come down on the weekend, you won’t find a parking spot here, and no, we did not think Florida state business would save us.”

For a decade, Sharma has owned this hotel. His best year was in 2019 when he generated $2 million in sales. In 2020, it was less than half a million.

Sharma blames the Coronavirus pandemic for that.

This year the Seasons Florida Resort is looking to make a splash – on pace for a record year of $2.5 million in sales.

“Yes, we were shut down for 13 months,” Sharma begins to explain. “We didn’t want to open it until we had descent sized numbers. Now it is a different ball game all together.”

In just a matter of months, Sharma has gone from considering selling his business to his business being sold out.

The average price in Florida currently for a gallon of gas is $4.50. In 2021, the average was $2.86 a gallon. In the booming tourism year of 2019, $2.60 a gallon.

The previous record for a gallon of gas in Florida on the Memorial Day weekend was in 2008 at $3.93 a gallon.

As for the average cost of a mid-range hotel, prices this year will be up about 42% over last year.