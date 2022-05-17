Martha Stewart Speaks Her Mind About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson’s Relationship

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship has an unexpected fan: Martha Stewart. The entrepreneur got to hang out with the couple at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and has nothing but glowing reviews.

While promoting her partnership with Frito-Lay, Stewart admitted Kim and Pete are “an unlikely pairing and much, much more unlikely than my steak tartare and Ruffles potato chips,” she told E!, “They’re cute together. They seem to have a nice affection for one another, which is so nice.”

Another person who hopes the couple go the distance is Pete’s mom, Amy Waters. “She thinks she is perfect for her son and doesn’t care about her fame or her money,” a source told Hollywood Life. “Amy only cares about how a woman treats Pete and she’s never seen anyone treat her son with so much love and respect.”

In fact, when a fan speculated on social media that Kim and Pete would be expecting a baby by the end of the year, Amy responded with a “yayyyy!” (per Page Six) And for the record, Kim has not shot down the idea of expanding her family in the future.