Meet Daniel, Devon, Honey Bee and Maximo, Pets of the Week in San Gabriel Valley/Whittier

Meet Daniel and Devon, Honey Bee, Maximo, this week’s Pets of the Week in the San Gabriel Valley and Whittier areas.

Take one look at Daniel and Devon and fall in love

Behold, the power of two faces.

The cute tabby is Daniel (or Danny Boy as his foster mom likes to call him). S

he says that Daniel is one of the sweetest kittens she’s ever had as he likes to snuggle and be held. Devon, all fluffy gray, is not related, but they have been lovingly hand-raised together like brothers, so they will be adopted together. Devon has tested early FIV+, which might change to negative later. This is not an issue as long as he’s monitored, as a loving pet owner would with any cat.

Both are 7 weeks old and they’ll be ready for delivery by next month, after they’re vetted, vaccinated and neutered. See more pictures and a cute video of Daniel and Devon on the website. These two will surely be in demand.

Submit your application at www.lifelineforpets.org/young–teen-cats.html. For more information, 626-676-9505. Email: info@lifelineforpets.org. www.lifelineforpets.org

Honey Bee (A500407), a sweet and gentle spirit

Two-year-old Honey Bee is an active dog who loves playtime and walks, but she also enjoys lazing around the house withher favorite people. Honey Bee is super sweet and is great with kids. She loves snuggling and giving lots of kisses and has such a gentle spirit!

The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment on the website. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available at 10 a.m. Sundays and Wednesdays. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email. pasadenahumane.org

Maximo (A502826) is a playful bundle of joy

Three-year-old Maximo shows off maximum cuteness at all times! Maximo loves being pet and will nudge your hand toget more petting. When he’s extra relaxed, he’ll roll around and show off his belly. Maximo loves playing with plush toys, but he loves getting affection even more!

Anissa V. Rivera, columnist, “Mom’s the Word,” Pasadena Star-News, San Gabriel Valley Tribune, Whittier Daily News, Azusa Herald, Glendora Press and West Covina Highlander, San Dimas/La Verne Highlander. Southern California News Group, 605 E. Huntington Drive, Suite 100, Monrovia, CA 91016. 626-497-4869.