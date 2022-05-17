Parkinson’s disease: A technological breakthrough – earlier diagnosis may now be possible

According to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) around 130,000 people live with Parkinson’s in the UK. Although there is no cure for Parkinson’s, scientists have been trying to develop new ways to diagnose it early. Researchers have recently developed a new type of ultra-strong MRI allowing them to spot early signs of the disease. The results from the research could positively impact patient care.

The new technology allows doctors to see a crucial part of the brain known as the locus coeruleus.

This part of the brain produces most of the body’s supply of the hormone noradrenaline.

Researchers say this hormone plays a “critical role in brain functions including attention and arousal, thinking and motivation”.

Improved MRI scanning capabilities will enable doctors to see whether it has been damaged by Parkinson’s.

