Pregnant Charlotte Crosby whisked away on 32nd birthday trip by boyfriend

Charlotte Crosby has been left in a state of complete awe as her boyfriend Jake Ankers surprised her with a birthday spread as she turned 32.

The Geordie Shore star is expecting her first child with Jake and this will be her final birthday before welcoming her bundle of joy.

Taking to her Instagram feed, Charlotte posted a snap of herself holding up two hash browns from McDonalds as she donned a white sports bra alongside a matching pair of jogging bottoms, showing off her blossoming baby bump.

Surrounded by helium gold and white balloons, the reality star stood in front of her pool table, which was decked out with a birthday cake and several presents, including one from Selfridges.







“MY FIRST BIRTHDAY AS A MAMA,” she wrote in the caption with a red heart emoji, red balloon emoji and a present emoji.

She continued: “I came down do a McDonald’s breakfast buffet [hearts emoji] I even blew candles out on a cake! I can’t remember the last time I woke up to a birthday cake [birthday cake emoji] my birthday been made very very very special by my Jake”.

Charlotte, who recently spoke out on her PTSD and depression, then revealed that Jake is whisking her away for a trip, but she doesn’t know where they’re going or what they’ll be doing there.







“lovely and very thoughtful gifts and now I’ve been told to pack a bag as we are off on a little trip,” she wrote. “Another little birthday surprise I won’t know where we are going or what we are doing until we arrive”.

The star added: “THANKYOU so much for all the birthday wishes! This is my very last birthday without our little baby [baby emoji] so excited to think next year my precious little baba will be here [red heart emoji] hello 32 the best year of my life,” alongside a celebration hands emoji.

Jake also took to his Instagram stories to share a pic of Charlotte holding up a birthday card. He wrote over this: “It’s someone’s birthday @charlottegshore,” with a red heart emoji.







Charlotte then posted some “details” of her birthday, including a close up of the balloons, the McDonalds breakftast and the counter, and a brand new Louis Vuitton bag that was gifted to her.

Celebrity friends wished her a happy birthday as Sophie Kasaei wrote: “Happy birthday to my soul mate. Love u to the world and back and my little miracle bump,” with a red heart emoji.

Chloe Ferry said: “Happy birthday sexy mamma,” with a heart eyes emoji, while Olivia Bowen added: “Happy birthday gorgeous mummaaaa!” alongside two red heart emojis.

